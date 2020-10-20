College Football Coaches in Danger of Being in the Hot Seat After Week 7

0 of 10

Many teams are several games into the 2020 season, so that means there are a bunch of fanbases weeping and gnashing their teeth. After all, in college football, there are equal parts angst and elation.

Coaches get paid big bucks, and the stakes are high. So, when they don't win games, the sweat begins to roll, and there's the possibility they'll be put on the hot seat.

In other cases, there are coaches who will be under immediate pressure when their teams finally suit up. In the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world of the sport, things can change week to week.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was lauded at halftime of last week's Georgia game, and then the Bulldogs thrashed the Vols. On Saturday, Kentucky embarrassed UT 34-7 in Neyland Stadium. Pruitt may be edging closer to a temperature check. But he just signed a contract extension, so he's safe. For now.

Houston's Dana Holgorsen led the Cougars to a season-opening win over Tulane a week ago after a pandemic-delayed start to the year, and the team looked great early against BYU on Friday. But four unanswered BYU touchdowns led to a 43-26 loss, and Houston has major defensive concerns again.

In college football, life comes at you fast.

Neither of those coaches made this list, but they were close and are future candidates to get here. Let's take a look at the guys who did. These coaches either have teams off to rocky starts or need immediate good fortune to keep their jobs.