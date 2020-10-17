No. 15 Auburn Upset by Unranked South Carolina as Bo Nix Throws 3 Interceptions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The unranked South Carolina Gamecocks upset the No. 15 Auburn Tigers 30-22 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, it marked South Carolina's first win over Auburn in 87 years:

Auburn twice led by nine points in the game, but South Carolina went on a 16-0 run in the third and fourth quarters to secure the victory.

Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix struggled mightily in defeat for the Tigers, as he went 24-of-47 for 272 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

South Carolina improved to 2-2 on the season with the upset victory, while Auburn fell to 2-2 after narrowly escaping last week's game with a 30-28 win over Arkansas.

Auburn rushed for an impressive 209 yards on 36 carries, but that performance was spoiled by the offense's inability to protect the ball. The Tigers had three turnovers and only forced one, which was the difference in the game.

Also, Auburn committed nine penalties for 89 yards, compared to just five penalties for 39 yards by the Gamecocks.

The Tigers' offensive struggles boiled over into frustration, as Nix and No. 1 wide receiver Seth Williams got into a heated argument on the sidelines:

Even though South Carolina lost the yards battle 481-297 and had fewer first downs (27-20), the fact that it largely avoided mistakes allowed it to pull off the upset.

Running back Kevin Harris was the offensive star for the Gamecocks, as he rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Collin Hill threw for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed for another score.

South Carolina is off to a somewhat promising start after going just 4-8 in 2019, which marked only the program's second losing season since 2003.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are playing .500 football, which is a mark they haven't finished at or below since going 3-9 in 2012.

Auburn will attempt to get back on track next week when it travels to face Ole Miss, while South Carolina will look to make it three straight wins when it faces the defending national champion LSU Tigers on the road.