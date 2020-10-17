NLCS Bracket 2020: Game Time, Live Stream Schedule and Updated Odds

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers staved off elimination Friday in Game 5 of the 2020 National League Championship Series with a 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. They'll look for a repeat performance Saturday that would send the NLCS to a decisive Game 7.

Catcher Will Smith delivered the key hit of Game 5, a three-run homer in the sixth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead the Dodgers would never relinquish. The L.A. bullpen allowed just one run across seven innings to help keep the team's season alive.

Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday's Game 6 as the Braves get a second opportunity to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1999. That's followed by a preview and prediction.

Game 6 Information

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds: Dodgers -150, Braves +125 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Preview

Both teams have reason for optimism heading into Game 6.

The Dodgers offense, which led MLB in runs during the regular season, has been clicking on all cylinders following a sluggish start to the NLCS. After scoring just one run across the series' first 15 innings, the bats have tallied 31 runs over the past 30 innings.

Atlanta is going back to Max Fried for Game 6 and, if necessary, Ian Anderson for Game 7. They've been the club's two most reliable pitchers throughout the season and combined to help the Braves build their 2-0 series lead with back-to-back strong starts.

The key to the remainder of the series could be which leadoff hitter can do more damage.

L.A.'s Mookie Betts and Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the best players in the National League, but neither has made a major impact on the series. Betts has posted a .222 average with four total bases and one RBI. Acuna has a .176 average with four total bases and no RBI through five games.

The fact that both clubs have been able to score runs in bunches despite those high-profile struggles is a testament to their offensive depth, but a couple of big performances from either Betts or Acuna could swing the series in favor of their team.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will counter Fried with Walker Buehler in a rematch of the Game 1 duel. Here's a look at their numbers from Monday night:

Fried ( ATL ): 6 IP , 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 9 K

): 6 , 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 9 K Buehler (LAD): 5 IP , 3 H, 5 BB, 1 ER, 7 K

All told, the Braves are still in a strong position with a 3-2 series lead and their best two starting pitchers available. That said, trying to close it out with Fried on the mound is paramount because a Game 7 would be nothing more than a 50-50 proposition for Atlanta, far from ideal after holding a 3-1 edge.

Expect Game 6 to come right down to the wire.

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Braves 4