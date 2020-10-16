Le'Veon Bell's Career Earnings After Signing Reported $1M Chiefs Contract

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Terms of Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs have been revealed after the three-time Pro Bowler signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions Thursday.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bell's $1 million prorated salary means he will earn $690,000 in base salary with the potential to add $1 million more through playing time and playoff incentives.

Bell is going to earn six times as much money not playing for the Jets as he will from his base salary with the Chiefs:

Assuming Bell hits all of his incentives, he can add $1.69 million to his vast career earnings.

According to Spotrac, Bell has made $44,069,444 through his seven NFL seasons between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

The vast majority of Bell's earnings came during his 17-game stint with the Jets. He made $14,968,750 in 2019, the first season of his four-year deal worth up to $52.5 million.

Pittsburgh got a bargain deal for Bell's first four years because he was a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State. The 28-year-old only made more than $1 million once in his first four seasons ($1,741,305 as a rookie in 2013).

The Steelers did use their franchise tag on Bell for the 2017 season, which paid him $12.12 million. He led the NFL in touches (406), rushing attempts (321) and had 1,946 yards from scrimmage.

After Bell refused to sign a second franchise tender in 2018, he sat out the entire season and became a free agent the following year.

The Jets paid Bell almost $28 million for 333 touches, 1,363 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in 17 games. They are the only winless team in the AFC (0-5) and will play the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Chiefs and New England Patriots before their bye in Week 10.

Meanwhile, Bell gets to earn a decent salary from one of the best teams in the NFL and will have a chance to exact some revenge on the Jets when they host Kansas City on Nov. 1.