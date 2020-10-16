Report: Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. 'Fine' After Cryptic Instagram Message

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Despite posting a cryptic message on Instagram and deleting his account, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is doing okay, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The issue came after the 20-year-old posted a blank image with the caption, "You ever wish to see the end of your time?"

Justin Benjamin of Cavaliers Nation captured the post before it was deleted.

Several members of the Cavaliers organization reached out to Porter after the post, including general manager Koby Altman and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"We talked to him and he is fine," a source said, per Fedor. "He understands what a cryptic post like that does on social media. He will learn from it and be more aware in the future."

"Definitely worried everyone, but have talked to him and he’s OK," a second source said.

Porter was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in his first season.