Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown, Lesnar and More in B/R Exclusive

Reigns once claimed he wasn't a good guy or a bad guy, but rather the guy in WWE. He truly believed that after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32 and that phrase is especially applicable to his current character as well.

When Reigns aligned with Heyman in late August, fans immediately took it to mean he turned heel. Technically, that's exactly what happened, but the mastermind behind ECW suggests there are more layers to The Big Dog than what meets the eye.

"I would like to think the Roman Reigns character is so progressive that we can do away with the antiquated notion of heels and babyfaces, protagonists and antagonists, good guys and bad guys," he said.

"Anyone who watches contemporary television, be it Better Call Saul or Peaky Blinders, will see compelling, riveting characters that are placed in compromising situations that they have to navigate their personas through. There will be times when these characters are unscrupulous and there will be times when these characters will do things every viewer can relate to."

The same can be said about Reigns, who has definitely done what he's needed to do in order to get the job done. However, he also hasn't changed drastically from how he was prior to partnering up with Heyman. Most of his actions up to this point have been realistic because almost anyone could find themselves in a similar situation on any given day.

Heyman is hoping that by Reigns continuing to hone his character and find what works for him, they can do away with the tired babyface and heel labels eventually. He believes that is the future of the industry and that the shades-of-gray Reigns is merely leading the charge.

"What we're trying to present here is a forward-thinking character that cannot be confined or constrained by definitions or labels that have been placed on previous personas whether it be in WWE, sports entertainment, or dramatic television in the past," he said.

So far, they've succeeded, and if Reigns can benefit from being portrayed in the light he has lately, surely more Superstars can come across more authentic if they too follow that formula of doing what any normal human would and establishing multiple layers to their persona.

