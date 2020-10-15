World Series 2020: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The four teams vying for World Series berths may not have Fall Classic pitching strategies on their minds yet.

With no days off during the League Championship Series, each franchise is busy figuring out how to get out of those matchups with victories.

Whichever franchises make it to the World Series in Arlington, Texas will have more room to work with since there are two off days built into the schedule.

For now, all we can do is project World Series pitching matchups based off when each starter's most-recent scheduled start in the current round.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21

Game 3: Friday, October 23

Game 4: Saturday, October 24

Game 5: Sunday, October 25

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28

All times TBD; All games to air on Fox.

Potential Pitching Matchups

Tyler Glasnow vs. Clayton Kershaw

A potential showdown between Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw could be the highest-profile matchup in the World Series.

Kershaw's resume speaks for itself. He is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and the biggest draw to neutrals of any pitcher still alive in the postseason.

The Dodgers southpaw is scheduled to make his 35th-career postseason appearance in Thursday's NLCS Game 4 against Atlanta.

Since it seems unlikely that he will pitch on short rest for the remainder of the NLCS, Kershaw could be Los Angeles' Game 1 starter Tuesday on full rest.

Kershaw has five World Series appearances and he has pitched better in the postseason since he last took the hill in the Fall Classic.

He allowed three runs or fewer in his last four playoff starts and earned a postseason high of 13 strikeouts in the wild-card round against Milwaukee.

Glasnow is the best option on the Tampa Bay staff to match Kershaw's strikeout power. He sat down 91 opposing hitters on strikes in the regular season and has 25 punch outs in four postseason appearances in 2020.

The right-handed hurler may also be best equipped to deal with a power-hitting lineup, like the Dodgers possess.

Glasnow limited the New York Yankees to four earned runs in 7.1 ALDS innings and struck out eight Toronto batters while giving up two earned runs in the wild-card round.

If Glasnow and Kershaw went head-to-head, they would likely produce the highest volume of strikeouts of any two pitchers remaining.

The matchup also has a larger reality of happening since Glasnow just started Wednesday and the Rays may have to use their other starters to close out the ALCS.

Framber Valdez vs. Ian Anderson

If Atlanta and Houston end up facing each other in the Fall Classic, we could see a showdown of two of the best young arms in baseball.

Framber Valdez emerged as a star in the Houston rotation after injuries ravaged parts of its staff, including ace Justin Verlander.

Valdez allowed four earned runs off 11 hits and struck out 17 batters in his first three postseason starts.

The left-handed hurler has not allowed more than two earned runs in those appearances and fanned eight Tampa Bay hitters in his last outing.

Anderson has been even more impressive in his first three playoff starts for Atlanta with 22 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA over 15.2 innings.

The Atlanta rookie opened his postseason account with six shutout innings and nine strikeouts against the Reds in the wild-card round. The right-handed pitcher allowed six hits to the Reds, Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

For this matchup to happen, Houston would have to win three straight games in the ALCS, but as long as there is the potential for it to occur, it is worth getting a bit excited about because it would showcase two budding stars of the game.

If this pitching matchup were to happen, it would likely occur later in the World Series since Valdez and Anderson could be used in a potential Game 6 or Game 7 in their respective LCS.

