NBA Draft 2020: Latest Expert Predictions for LaMelo Ball and Top Prospects

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is a little over one month away.

While uncertainties still abound with this class, each day closer to the talent grab seems to bring more intel about team plans and draft stocks.

With a trio of draft experts releasing recent mock drafts—The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and SI.com's Jeremy Woo—it's a perfect time to take stock of the latest draft buzz.

Anthony Edwards the Favorite at No. 1—If Minnesota Makes the Pick?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made all of one playoff trip since following Kevin Garnett's lead to the 2004 Western Conference finals. They're eager to book their second, as they have an established star in Karl-Anthony Towns and bulked up his supporting cast at the trade deadline with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley.

If it was up the Wolves, they would make another win-now investment on draft night. All three experts touched on Minnesota's desire to move down or out of this pick for a plug-and-play contributor, but one wonders if that's even possible.

"While the Wolves might prefer to trade down, the lack of a clear-cut, easy choice is sure to limit suitors, as well as the fact Glen Taylor is in the process of selling the team," Woo wrote.

If Minnesota makes this selection, O'Connor and Woo think it will be Anthony Edwards, while Vecenie has LaMelo Ball. Given what the Wolves already have on the roster, Edwards seems the easiest fit among the top prospects, provided they're buying his potential as a three-level scorer and multi-positional stopper.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

James Wiseman Going No. 2?

You could call the Golden State Warriors' hopes of trading the No. 2 pick for a win-now contributor the worst-kept secret in basketball, but nothing about it is the slightest bit secretive. Their president of basketball operations Bob Myers has flat-out said trading the pick is under consideration.

Interestingly enough, whether the Warriors keep the selection or move it may not have bearing on James Wiseman being the player taken here. Both Woo and Vecenie mocked him second overall—O'Connor went with Deni Avdija—but Vecenie said his prediction has more to do with Wiseman's stock than it does the Dubs' need for a frontcourt upgrade:

"I've slid Wiseman up to No. 2, not because I think the Warriors are necessarily likely to take him, but rather because I think he's the most likely target for a team in a trade. ... A lot of executives I've spoken with actually consider Wiseman to be among the safer players in the draft. Simply put, few executives doubt that his size, length and athleticism will translate into being a starting quality center."

Wiseman has the build and bounce to settle into a rim-running role from opening night. There are some questions about whether he's the perfect fit in the modern game—he isn't the quickest lateral mover, and he doesn't have a three-point shot yet—but every prospect in this draft has question marks. What they don't have are Wiseman's 7'1" size, 7'6" wingspan or unfair athleticism for someone with those measurements.

Hornets Hunting for a Star?

The Charlotte Hornets don't have the league's worst roster, but they might run lightest among all 30 teams in star power and star potential.

Their best player is probably Devonte' Graham, whose lack of size and burst held him to 39.7 percent on two-pointers this past season. Their best prospect is arguably PJ Washington, whose jack-of-all-trades skill set can't stretch beyond a complementary role.

This dearth of star power could shape Charlotte's direction on draft night. While the Hornets have a clear need at center, they can't automatically target the position at No. 3, especially if James Wiseman is off the board. That made O'Connor and Woo both mock LaMelo Ball to Buzz City, while Vecenie went with Anthony Edwards.

"Drafting Ball would give the Hornets an identity and a direction as an up-tempo team suited to play a modern brand of basketball," O'Connor wrote. "Ball brings risk...but it's hard not to fall in love with his upside as a playmaking wizard."

If Ball proves as potent of a passer as analysts think he can be, he not only could emerge as Charlotte's clear star, but he could also elevate all the players around him.