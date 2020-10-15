WWE Rumors: Andrade to Undergo 'Minor Elective' Surgery, Likely out 1 Month

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Andrade going unselected in the WWE draft on Monday was reportedly a result of an upcoming surgery he is set to undergo.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Andrade is scheduled for a "minor elective procedure" that will keep him out of action for about one month. He is reportedly expected to receive a push when he returns.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Andrade lost to former tag team partner Angel Garza. When Zelina Vega tried to check on Andrade after the match, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss appeared and took them both out with a pair of Sister Abigails.

Per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Andrade tweeted, "Thank you/ Gracias" after the draft and later deleted it.

The tweet led to plenty of speculation online regarding his status, with theories that he was either going back to NXT or leaving WWE completely.

Andrade's fiancee, Charlotte Flair, tweeted in response to Andrade's initial tweet, writing: "1. He was thanking Zelina. Y'all wild. 2. That said, papi will need a new manager."

Charlotte later deleted that tweet as well.

After Raw went off the air, Vega was moved from Raw to SmackDown as a free-agent signing. If Andrade remains on Raw as expected since Flair was drafted to Raw, it means the longstanding partnership between Andrade and Vega is now over.

Flair has been out since June after undergoing a surgical procedure of her own. It is unclear when she might return, but with Andrade reportedly now undergoing surgery as well, perhaps the stage could be set for them to return together.

Andrade is a top-tier talent who previously held the NXT Championship and the United States Championship, but there is no question that he benefited from the presence of Vega, who developed into one of the best managers in wrestling.

Charlotte is known for her strong promo ability, meaning an on-screen pairing between her and Andrade could help Andrade significantly while also giving Flair a new direction.

