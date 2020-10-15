Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Andrade, The New Day and More

2 of 4

Meltzer also reported that the reason WWE split the New Day is to better focus on Big E's single run.

Of course, that mentality is ass backward given that Kofi Kingston went on a six-month run as WWE Champion in 2019 and did so while remaining one-third of The New Day and it did not at all hurt his ability to succeed in that role.

It is further evidence of the inconsistent workings of the WWE Creative team.

By his own admission, Big E did not find success until finding his personality as one-third of The New Day. The creative freedom and the opportunity to open up and be himself was a direct result of the comradery and fun he had with Kingston and Xavier Woods in the trio they built from the ground up.

WWE stripping that away and forcing Big E to go it alone, without the men who helped him blossom into a star in the first place, seems counterproductive.

However, there will be those who argue this will force Big E to step out of his comfort zone and be more if he wants to be a main event star in WWE.

Once management found success with Steve Austin and The Rock, did it force them to be anything more than the enormous personalities that connected with fans? No. Ditto Mankind, whose wacky humor is exactly the added element he needed to achieve what he did.

This feels like a forced move rather than one that was born organically, and it may prove problematic as the company moves forward with Big E's much-deserved push.