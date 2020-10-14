    Braves' Kyle Wright Wants to Learn From, Not Forget, Brutal Game 3 vs. Dodgers

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 15, 2020

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright allowed seven earned runs in the first inning on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who took Game 3 of the National League Championship Series 15-3.

    Wright, who was pulled after getting just two outs, spoke with reporters postgame about wanting to learn from his outing:

    The 25-year-old right-hander excelled in his first postseason start against the Miami Marlins in the NL Division Series, twirling six shutout innings and striking out seven in a 7-0 win.

    Wednesday was a different story, as seven Dodgers got on base against Wright, who allowed five hits (two home runs) and two walks before exiting.

         

