Braves' Kyle Wright Wants to Learn From, Not Forget, Brutal Game 3 vs. Dodgers

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright allowed seven earned runs in the first inning on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who took Game 3 of the National League Championship Series 15-3.

Wright, who was pulled after getting just two outs, spoke with reporters postgame about wanting to learn from his outing:





The 25-year-old right-hander excelled in his first postseason start against the Miami Marlins in the NL Division Series, twirling six shutout innings and striking out seven in a 7-0 win.

Wednesday was a different story, as seven Dodgers got on base against Wright, who allowed five hits (two home runs) and two walks before exiting.

