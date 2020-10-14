    Astros Players Called Cheaters by Fan with Bullhorn Outside Petco Park

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros may be playing their final game of the 2020 season Wednesday. If they are, one particular fan wanted to let them hear it on their way out.

    Reports from Petco Park, where the Astros are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS, said a fan was using a loudspeaker to call out Houston players as cheaters from outside the stadium.

    "You are a cheater, shame on you," the fan said.

    The fan later started calling out individual players by name. It's unclear if the players were able to hear the fan.

    The Astros have been subject to constant ridicule throughout the 2020 season from fans and fellow players alike for their sign-stealing scandal. This fan and Trevor Bauer's trash can cleats may be the most creative ways the Astros have been called out. 

    Outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters earlier this month the team was motivated to "silence the haters."  They appear to be dealing with a very loud, motivated one at the moment. Down 3-0 in the ALCS, Houston would have to be the second team in MLB history to pull off such a comeback to truly silence them for good. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Historic Offensive Game Recasts Dodgers as NLCS Favorites

      An 11-run first inning showed the sports world Los Angeles isn't going anywhere yet ➡️

      Historic Offensive Game Recasts Dodgers as NLCS Favorites
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Historic Offensive Game Recasts Dodgers as NLCS Favorites

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Rout Braves in Game 3

      ➡️ Dodgers beat Braves 15-3 💪 1 run away from NL playoff record 👀 ATL still leads NLCS 2-1

      Dodgers Rout Braves in Game 3
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Rout Braves in Game 3

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NLCS Game 4 Starters ⬇️

      • ATL: Bryse Wilson's playoff debut • LAD: Kershaw a 'likely possibility'

      NLCS Game 4 Starters ⬇️
      MLB logo
      MLB

      NLCS Game 4 Starters ⬇️

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Ex-ROY Steve Sax Sympathizes with Altuve Over Yips

      Ex-ROY Steve Sax Sympathizes with Altuve Over Yips
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Ex-ROY Steve Sax Sympathizes with Altuve Over Yips

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report