Astros Players Called Cheaters by Fan with Bullhorn Outside Petco Park

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Houston Astros may be playing their final game of the 2020 season Wednesday. If they are, one particular fan wanted to let them hear it on their way out.

Reports from Petco Park, where the Astros are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS, said a fan was using a loudspeaker to call out Houston players as cheaters from outside the stadium.

"You are a cheater, shame on you," the fan said.

The fan later started calling out individual players by name. It's unclear if the players were able to hear the fan.

The Astros have been subject to constant ridicule throughout the 2020 season from fans and fellow players alike for their sign-stealing scandal. This fan and Trevor Bauer's trash can cleats may be the most creative ways the Astros have been called out.

Outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters earlier this month the team was motivated to "silence the haters." They appear to be dealing with a very loud, motivated one at the moment. Down 3-0 in the ALCS, Houston would have to be the second team in MLB history to pull off such a comeback to truly silence them for good.