    LeBron James 'Doing My Homework' by Watching Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James plays against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Three days after winning the fourth NBA title of his career, LeBron James is already looking for more.

    James posted to his Instagram story Wednesday that he was watching ESPN's The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.  

    "Back at it doing my homework," he wrote in the caption.

    The LeBron vs. Jordan argument was restarted this week, with James' championships and Finals MVP awards on three different teams giving him a strong case as the greatest of all time. However, he is still two short of Jordan's six titles with the Bulls.

    It seems he is determined to catch the Hall of Famer, even if it means taking notes on the story of Jordan's career.

