MLS Postpones Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Major League Soccer has postponed Wednesday's game between the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United due to a "suspected case" of COVID-19 from the Minnesota United squad.

The team will undergo further evaluation before resuming play.

Minnesota United was also forced to postpone this past Sunday's game against FC Dallas as a result of two positive tests for COVID-19. It was one of three matches postponed over that weekend along with the Colorado Rapids against the LA Galaxy and Orlando City against the Columbus Crew.

MLS has been testing its players and staff members regularly but saw a rise in positive cases in recent weeks. After zero positives from Sept. 17-23, there were 17 positives from Sept. 24-30, including seven players.

The Colorado Rapids have especially had problems with four games postponed since its first positive test.

Minnesota United will hope to get back on track soon as it tries to lock down a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team is currently in fifth place with 23 points in 16 matches.

The club is currently scheduled to face the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Chicago, currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, is set to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.