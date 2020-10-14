Dabo Swinney Sends Nick Saban 'Best Wishes' After Alabama HC's COVID Diagnosis

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney sent Nick Saban his "best wishes" Wednesday after learning of the Alabama head football coach's COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Best wishes and thoughts for coach Saban. Hopefully he's going to do well. I'll probably call him later to make sure he's doing good. Certainly hate to hear that," Swinney told reporters.

Alabama announced Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for the virus in a statement released Wednesday.

"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban said. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis."

Saban will continue to be involved in preparations for Saturday's game against Georgia, with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking over the in-person duties. Sarkisian is in his second season in his second stint on Saban's staff.

Alabama tests players daily as part of an SEC-wide return-to-play agreement. The school says it plans on testing all members of the football staff Thursday.

If Saban's second test comes back positive, it's likely he will miss the game against Georgia and an Oct. 24 matchup with Tennessee. The CDC recommends a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.