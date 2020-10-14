    Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Starting Game 4 'Likely Possibility' After Back Injury

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 14, 2020
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches during the fourth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw may start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after being scratched in Game 2 with back spasms, according to manager Dave Roberts. 

    "If it progresses the way it has, it's a likely possibility," Roberts told reporters ahead of a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday. 

    The Dodgers fell 8-7 in Game 2 as the Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. 

    It was the second time this year Kershaw's back has caused him to miss a start after a similar incident on Opening Day. 

    It seems the Dodgers at least had a bit of an idea their rotation leader wouldn't be able to go ahead of Game 2. Roberts said the lefty initially felt discomfort during a normal bullpen session before his scheduled start, allowing them to prep for the possibility of pushing him back a few days. 

    "Each day, Clayton got a little bit better," Roberts said Tuesday. "Our goal was to have him start tonight, but it just never got to the point where we felt comfortable."

    Rookie Tony Gonsolin got the ball in Game 2 in place of Kershaw, going 4.1 innings with three hits, five earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts in an 8-7 loss. 

    Kershaw had a vintage season, making 10 starts with a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 7.8 strikeout/walk ratio in 58.1 innings. 

    In two starts during the playoffs he's been equally impressive with a 1.93 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in 14 innings. 

     

