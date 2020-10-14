    Cam Newton Reportedly Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 14, 2020
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    After missing his team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive test for COVID-19, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

    Yates reported that a return to the field Thursday would put Newton "on track" to start Sunday in the team's rescheduled home game against the Denver Broncos

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Hunt: ‘This One’s for Myles’

      Kareem Hunt says Browns have Garrett’s back in his first game vs. Steelers since he hit Mason Rudolph with a helmet

      Hunt: ‘This One’s for Myles’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hunt: ‘This One’s for Myles’

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      No Pro Bowl This Year

      NFL announces it will 'reimagine' the 2021 Pro Bowl, will have next year's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

      No Pro Bowl This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      No Pro Bowl This Year

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Michael Thomas Fined $59K

      Saints fined their star WR for ‘conduct detrimental to the club’ after reported fight in practice (PFT)

      Report: Michael Thomas Fined $59K
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Michael Thomas Fined $59K

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Seahawks QB is newest member of the Madden club after red-hot start

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report