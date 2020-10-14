Cam Newton Reportedly Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

Cam Newton Reportedly Expected to Return to Patriots Practice ThursdayOctober 14, 2020
Winslow Townson/Associated Press
After missing his team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive test for COVID-19, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Yates reported that a return to the field Thursday would put Newton "on track" to start Sunday in the team's rescheduled home game against the Denver Broncos.
