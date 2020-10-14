Cam Newton Reportedly Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After missing his team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive test for COVID-19, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates reported that a return to the field Thursday would put Newton "on track" to start Sunday in the team's rescheduled home game against the Denver Broncos.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.