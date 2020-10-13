    Patriots to Return to Facility for Workouts on Wednesday After COVID-19 Outbreak

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 13, 2020

    The Gillette Stadium logo, behind, stands above an empty field at the stadium that is home to the New England Patriots football team, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL has postponed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    After a fourth positive test within the New England Patriots organization postponed their already-moved game against the Denver Broncos back to Week 6, the team is taking a slower approach to its return to the field.

    According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, the team will not hold an official practice when their facilities reopen Wednesday after closing for the third time in 10 days, but players will report for workouts. The Patriots have not played a game since their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

    ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Tuesday that all of the Patriots' tests returned Tuesday morning were negative. Belichick wore a mask on his video call with media Tuesday, which he has not done regularly, according to Volin. 

    After the team decided to close its facilities on Thursday and Friday, the Patriots practiced Saturday before shutting down again Sunday after a positive test. Their Monday night game against the Broncos was one of eight schedule adjustments made throughout the league. 

    The outbreak in New England began when quarterback Cam Newton tested positive before the team's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, though his father Cecil told North Carolina-based ABC 11 that Newton has remained asymptomatic, and Belichick noted that per league rules, Newton could return for the Week 6 game against Denver.

    After Newton's positive test, practice squad player Bill Murray and cornerback Stephon Gilmore also returned positive tests. Byron Cowart produced the fourth positive test Sunday. 

    The Patriots' outbreak has appeared to be controlled, in contrast to the Tennessee Titans, who are set to play the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night after missing Week 4 in order to combat 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among players and staff members within the organization. 

