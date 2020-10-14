Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Knicks Could 'Poke Around' If PG Made Available

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven years and figure to be in rebuilding mode under a new head coach, but they are reportedly interested in a point guard with a massive contract who turns 32 years old in November and comes with concerns about his shooting and how his hard-nosed style of play will age.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, there is some belief the Knicks would at least "poke around" on landing Russell Westbrook from the Houston Rockets in a potential trade.

Begley noted Westbrook "saw New York as a welcome landing spot last summer when Oklahoma City was talking to teams about potential trades."

