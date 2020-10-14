Clippers Rumors: Sam Cassell Interviewed for Vacant Head Coaching Position

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

There's reportedly another name on the list of candidates for the Los Angeles Clippers' head coaching vacancy, though this one will be familiar to the players.

Assistant coach Sam Cassell, who worked under former coach Doc Rivers for six seasons, interviewed for the position Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A three-time NBA champion as a player, Cassell got his coaching start as an assistant with the Washington Wizards upon his 2009 retirement. In 2014, he joined forces with Rivers on the Clippers.

Cassell's name hasn't come up as a major headliner among the several NBA teams still seeking head coaches, but the possibility of his promotion to head coach hasn't been completely ignored. Before Rivers was let go by the Clippers at the end of September, he spoke highly of his colleague when he discussed the number of head coaching jobs available around the league.

"Sam Cassell should be a head coach, period," Rivers said Sept. 10, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He's got an incredibly high basketball IQ, and I just hope he gets a shot. When they talk about paying dues, he's paid every due that is possible and he's yet to get a job. So I'm hoping that happens."

Per MacMahon, the Houston Rockets have also expressed interest in Cassell, a former first-round pick who won two of his three titles with Houston when he began his career in the mid-1990s. When it comes to the Clippers job, Cassell would be competing against fellow Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, as well as assistants from around the league in Mike Brown (Golden State), Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Wes Unseld Jr. (Denver), according to Sabreena Merchant of Clips Nation.