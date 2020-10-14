Washington's Kyle Allen Reportedly to Start at QB vs. Giants over Alex Smith

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen has reportedly been medically cleared to resume practicing Wednesday after suffering an arm injury that caused him to leave Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported the update and noted Allen, who was also checked for a concussion during the Week 5 clash with L.A., is expected to resume control of the offense from Alex Smith for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Allen was making his first start of the season after replacing Dwayne Haskins Jr. atop the depth chart.

The 24-year-old University of Houston product completed nine of his 13 attempts for 74 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions before the injury. He added a seven-yard rushing score.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Allen would remain the starter, if healthy.

"We had a good conversation about that. I told him, 'Hey, as long as you're feeling well'—I know he was pretty sore, he'll be even more sore today—but as long as you're feeling well and we're ready to roll on Wednesday, he's our starter," Rivera told reporters.

Smith's appearance in Sunday's game marked a key milestone in his recovery from a serious leg injury suffered during a November 2018 meeting with the Houston Texans.

In February, the former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs starter told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap he was "very much lucky to be alive" after complications during the treatment of the injury.

"There's enough there that I can go out there and play. ... Knowing that, yeah, failure is a possibility. ... I need to prove that I can come back and play quarterback in the NFL, and if I can do that, that would be great and it'll get figured out," Smith, 36, told Schaap.

Although it's a remarkable story, he didn't look anywhere close to full strength during the loss to the Rams. Previously one of the league's more athletic quarterbacks, posting a career-high 498 rushing yards with the Chiefs in 2015, he struggled with lateral movement in the face of a terrific L.A. pass rush.

Washington will likely cycle through its quarterbacks all season. Undrafted rookie Steven Montez, who's currently on the practice squad, may even get a chance to start before year's end as the front office tries to figure out whether its quarterback of the future is on the roster.

More likely, the NFC East squad is probably going to pick high in the 2021 NFL draft and will have its sights set on one of the class' top QB prospects. It's a group led by Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields.