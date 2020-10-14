MLB Playoffs 2020: Live Stream Guide, TV Schedule, Times and Odds

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Tampa Bay and Atlanta sit in ideal positions to advance to the World Series.

The Rays need one victory in four ALCS games against Houston to clinch a Fall Classic position, while the Braves must take two of their next five clashes with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay's ALCS dominance has put in it front of the other three franchises on the World Series odds chart.

Although the Dodgers sit at a disadvantage going into NLCS Game 3 Wednesday, they may carry the best value on the board to win their current series and the Fall Classic.

MLB Playoffs Schedule



Wednesday, October 14

NLCS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (6:05 p.m. ET, FS1)

ALCS Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Houston (8:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

Thursday, October 15

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary): Houston vs. Tampa Bay (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox or FS1)

Friday, October 16

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay vs. Houston (6:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary): Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Saturday, October 17

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (4:38 p.m. ET, FS1)

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary): Houston vs. Tampa Bay (8:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Sunday, October 18

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary): Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8:15 p.m. ET, Fox or FS1)

Odds

To Win Series

ALCS: Tampa Bay (-5000); Houston (+1400)

NLCS: Atlanta (-250); Los Angeles Dodgers (+200)

To Win World Series

Tampa Bay (+110)

Atlanta (+160)

Los Angeles Dodgers (+400)

Houston (+3300)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The only reason to wager on the current series prices in the ALCS is if you think Houston can win four straight games against Tampa Bay.

That seems like a tall task given how well the Tampa Bay pitching staff has contained the Astros bats over three games.

Houston may earn a Game 4 victory since it achieved success against Tyler Glasnow in the 2019 ALDS. The right-hander allowed six earned runs on nine hits in those contests.

Glasnow improved on the mound in 2020 by producing 91 strikeouts, which was the second-highest single season total of his career, and going 5-1 for the American League's No. 1 seed.

Until Houston proves it can string together hits to produce runs that do not come off home runs, it is hard to trust its offense. Four of its five ALCS runs are off long balls.

Even if it wins Game 4, Houston would still be considered a long shot to win the series and the championship since it would have to win three additional games.

With that in mind, Los Angeles is the better underdog to pick on the series line, if you are looking for betting value.

The Dodgers scored seven runs in Game 2, which is two more runs than Houston scored in three ALCS games.

Dave Roberts' team could be set up for success in Games 3 and 4 with Julio Urias and potentially Clayton Kershaw starting those games.

Urias struck out 11 batters, conceded four hits, an unearned run and a single walk over his eight postseason innings versus Milwaukee and San Diego.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Dodgers were "optimistic" that Kershaw could pitch in Game 4 after he was scratched from his Game 2 start due to back spasms.

If Kershaw is healthy, the Dodgers would have the pitching edge until Max Fried and Ian Anderson potentially become available for Game 5.

In Game 2, the Dodgers roughed up the Atlanta bullpen for seven runs on nine hits. If they achieve a similar level of success, they could close the gap in the series.

Since there is potential for the Dodgers to pull one back, or even level, against the Braves, they are worth a shot at their current prices.

