Drew Brees Reportedly Buys Condo with Golf Simulator Room for 'Several Million'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has purchased a deluxe condo inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans in Louisiana.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Brees paid "several million dollars" for the unit, which includes views of the Mississippi River and the French Quarter, a golf simulator room, private access to a lounge with a bar and use of the residence's 75-foot outdoor pool.

"When I heard The Four Seasons was coming to New Orleans, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase a condominium," Brees said in a statement. "The Four Seasons is transformative for this city, and I'm excited to be part of it. My family and I will always love New Orleans and be proud to call the Four Seasons home."

The Four Seasons is the "priciest development" in New Orleans history, per TMZ.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Saints in March, which will bring his career on-field earnings to $294.7 million by the end of the 2021 season, per Spotrac. That figure doesn't count any money from endorsement deals.

The 41-year-old Purdue product is off to another solid start in his 20th year in the NFL. He's completed 71 percent of his throws for 1,331 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in five games while leading New Orleans to a 3-2 record.

Brees and Co. have a bye in Week 6 before returning to action Oct. 25 against the Carolina Panthers.