NBA Mock Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top Prospects

Seemingly as soon as the NBA Championship was awarded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the draft will be upon us.

There has been plenty of buzz thus far about what the Golden State Warriors will do with the No. 2 pick and whether the New York Knicks will pass on any selection at No. 8, where one NBA executive told the New York Post's Marc Berman that the team doesn't think it can grab "a home-run guy."

In one mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote that one league executive believes this year could bring "one of the wildest, most unpredictable drafts in over 20 years."

Here's what to look for when the NBA draft gets underway on Nov. 18.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, NBL Hawks

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, France

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, France

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, SF, Memphis

14. Boston Celtics: Kira Lewis Jr., G, Alabama

15. Orlando Magic: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Serbia

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, France

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

27. New York Knicks: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

29. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee): Zeke Nnaji, PF, Arizona

If Minnesota Stays Put, Ball Goes No. 1

In a draft class that boasts strong talents across an array of positions at the top of this year's board, there hasn't been a true consensus top pick for the Timberwolves, who have their second No. 1 pick since they selected Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015.

Per Wasserman, the Timberwolves are exploring trades for the top pick, and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that Minnesota president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas is pursuing "every conceivable trade avenue."

But maybe after a 19-45 season that ranked them toward the bottom of the league on both sides of the ball, the Timberwolves should reevaluate their strategy and select LaMelo Ball, who can be trusted over other top picks to bring his skills to the league right away alongside D'Angelo Russell and Towns.

Even in a long-term scenario, the 19-year-old provides options for Minnesota. Vecenie wrote that if Minnesota selects first, it will draft "the player they think has the best chance of maintaining long-term trade value."

Former NBA executive John Hollinger noted on the Holinger & Duncan NBA Show that Ball should be considered "the best talent available" and they should focus simply on the task at hand, which is to "build up enough talent to have a halfway decent team."

The Case for James Wiseman and the Warriors

As Golden State prepares to welcome back Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from injuries in an effort to rebound from their league-worst 15-45 season, there's another missing piece it will need in order to compete with their neighbors to the south: the newly minted NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis posted 25 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2 blocks and 1.3 steals alongside LeBron James to clinch the NBA title, and the presence of a big man like Davis is something the Warriors lack.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that league executives have caught on to something missing up front:

"Just in the past week, multiple executives from different teams have texted me to say that the Warriors had better find a big in order to get by the Lakers. It’s a fair concern, but maybe nothing will change. Maybe teams will continue to emphasize small ball, signing more guards and wings to get perimeter skill and shooting on the floor. After all, teams can choose only from the pool of players available, and there really aren’t all that many big guys who check lots of boxes on both ends of the floor."

That being said, there have been murmurs of a trade coming out of Golden State since September, when ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted "people around the league are unanimous in thinking that the Warriors will do their best to pull off a trade," though there were slim pickings available in terms of an ideal player available to bring to the west coast.

If that trade can't be done, the Warriors will get some help up front from the 7'1", 235-pound Wiseman.

"Agents and executives around the league consider Memphis big James Wiseman the most likely selection if the Warriors keep this pick," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote.

Obi Toppin to the Hornets

With the 23-42 Hornets having posted their worst winning percentage (.354) since they finished 21-61 in 2012-13, it's clear they need to focus on one thing: adding strength to their roster.

Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Cody Zeller are the forefront of a team that just needs an extra push, and Obi Toppin is the one who can help them reach the pinnacle of their rebuild faster.

The 2019-20 AP Player of the Year finished his redshirt sophomore season as the only player in the country to average 20 points and seven rebounds while shooting more than 60 percent from the field. He also led the country in points per possession at 1.20, and he is the school record holder in dunks (190), single-game dunks (10) and career field-goal percentage (.6473).

Toppin is a player who has climbed the ranks on NBA draft boards as of late, with ESPN ranking him at No. 9 in March, when one executive said he he would be a "top-5 pick." In this mock draft, he comes out as the No. 3 pick and headed to the Charlotte Hornets.