Wichita State's Gregg Marshall Says He's Never Struck a Player Amid Allegations

Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall "unequivocally" denied physically assaulting players in a statement to The Wichita Eagle on Tuesday evening.

Marshall is currently under investigation by the WSU athletic department after multiple allegations of player abuse were published by The Athletic's C.J. Moore and Dana O'Neil as well as Jeff Goodman of Stadium last week.

“In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague,” Marshall told The Eagle. “Allegations claiming otherwise are false.”

Marshall has been accused of hitting former player Shaquille Morris twice during a 2015 practice as well as choking former assistant Kyle Lindsted at a practice during the 2016-17 season.

Both instances were detailed in reports by The Athletic and Stadium with The Eagle confirming the allegations with multiple players who wished to remain anonymous.

Per Taylor Eldridge of The Eagle:

"The Eagle independently contacted five former players, who also asked to remain anonymous, who said that Marshall punched Morris in the back of the head and that the coach put his hand around the throat of Lindsted.

"Marshall reiterated that he is fully cooperating with the independent investigation by Tueth Keeney, a St. Louis-based law firm. But Marshall voiced his concerns about how the allegations are being handled by media.

"It is important that the investigation conclude its work without outside influence," Marshall said. "An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation."

The 57-year-old coach has also been accused of verbally assaulting various student-athletes around the athletic department.

Multiple basketball players transferred from WSU in recent years reportedly due to Marshall's behavior.

“I am devoted to my team and the entire Shocker community,” Marshall said. “I value my players and believe in their potential. If there is any question of my love for my team, it’s my responsibility to do a better job of demonstrating my commitment.”

Marshall remains the head coach of the Shockers. There is no known timeline for the conclusion of the investigation.