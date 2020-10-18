NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Brandon Ingram, Montrezl Harrell and More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Free agency in the NBA is an often unpredictable period with teams pulling off surprising coups that they hope will lead them to winning a championship.

This offseason is going to be very different than recent years for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the crop of available players isn't as strong. There's no LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Jimmy Butler available.

Anthony Davis can become a free agent by opting out of his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it seems the odds of him leaving after a championship would seem low.

Looking at the list of available players this offseason, here are predictions for some of the biggest stars.

Brandon Ingram, PF (2019-20 Team: New Orleans Pelicans)

Brandon Ingram took a calculated risk by not signing an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of last season. He told Marc J. Spears last October about why he was willing to play out the final year of his rookie deal:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I grew up playing basketball. I never thought about how much money I was going to get in the league. I always just said, ‘I just want to play basketball.’ I think everything is going to handle itself out. Me and Griff [David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations] have had conversations and I just came off a major injury that could have taken me out for the rest of my life, which was a blood clot.

"It’s a decision for him. ‘Are we going to do this at the right number? Are we going to just throw some extra money and say be here? Or are we going to do it the right way, and say let the thing linger around or take over a year or whatever time it seems to get fully healthy?’"

Ingram's gambit worked, as he's poised to cash in after averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with a 39.1 three-point percentage in 62 games last season.

The Pelicans are in the driver seat to retain Ingram because he's only a restricted free agent. The All-Star forward told ESPN's Andrew Lopez that New Orleans will be among his "top choices" in free agency.

Back in March, Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported that New Orleans is expected "to match any offer sheet" that Ingram might receive.

Even though the Pelicans haven't decided on a new head coach yet, it would seem odd if they wanted to bring in someone trying to get rid of their best player from last season and they have yet to see the full impact of what a lineup with Ingram and Zion Williamson is capable of doing.

Prediction: Ingram re-signs with New Orleans

Montrezl Harrell, C (2019-20 Team: Los Angeles Clippers)

If there was no postseason, Montrezl Harrell would be looked on as a potential difference-maker on the market. He was named Sixth Man of the Year after averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately for Harrell—and the Clippers—there was a postseason that seemed to significantly lower his stock.

Even though the small sample size of a playoff series shouldn't be the defining moment of any player's season or career, there is always a stigma that happens.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "multiple league sources" estimated that Harrell's market value in free agency is between $8-12 million per season.

The Clippers would seem inclined to move on from Harrell because of his defensive liabilities.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Clippers and Harrell have a “mutual interest” in staying together. The Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks were also listed as teams "expected to have interest."

From that group, the Raptors have the best infrastructure and a head coach who has a knack for maximizing player talent.

The Knicks have Mitchell Robinson, who could be ready for an expanded role, and Harrell would give them a scoring big man to come off the bench for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Toronto has other things to worry about with Fred Van Vleet eligible for free agency. The Mavs could use a center who can provide scoring after playing last season with Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic filled in after Dwight Powell ruptured his Achilles in January.

Dallas is ready to take the next step after Luka Doncic emerged as an MVP candidate last season. Kristaps Porzingis hasn't proven himself to be the No. 2 because of his injury history, so Harrell would also provide some insurance for him to.

Prediction: Harrell signs with the Mavericks

Davis Bertans, PF (2019-20 Team: Washington Wizards)

It's a good time to be Davis Bertans, who is looking at a lucrative multi-year deal after developing into one of the NBA's best shooters over the past four seasons.

Bertans took a huge leap in 2019-20 with 15.4 points per game and tied for sixth in the NBA with a 42.4 three-point percentage.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington (h/t Sports Illustrated's Sam Amico), the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks were likely to pursue Bertans.

Amico noted the Hawks would likely be "particularly aggressive" in going after Bertans.

Even though Atlanta's most-glaring need is on the defensive end, three-point shooting wasn't a strength for the team last season. The Hawks ranked last in the NBA with a 33.3 percent success rate from behind the arc, but they finished eighth with 36.1 attempts per game.

A full season from John Collins will go a long way toward improving that three-point percentage, but they need more scoring depth behind their star power forward and Trae Young.

Prediction: Bertans signs with the Hawks