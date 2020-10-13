Aaron Rodgers: Jordan Love 'Doing Really Well' as Packers' Backup QB

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is pleased with the progress of rookie backup Jordan Love as the 2020 NFL season progresses.

Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that Love is "doing really well" while adding the first-round pick is in a great position to make a gradual adjustment to life in the NFL. The eight-time Pro Bowler also related Love's experiences to his own when he was Brett Favre's understudy 15 years ago.

Rodgers has struck a diplomatic tone regarding Love from the moment the Packers traded up to select the former Utah State star.

He acknowledged in May he initially wasn't too pleased with the decision and told The Ringer's Kyle Brandt in August he was running through the wide receivers still on the board when Green Bay was on the clock.

Still, Rodgers reached out to Love on the night of the draft, and head coach Matt LaFleur called him "an incredible mentor for not only Jordan, but for Tim Boyle as well."

Handling the situation is probably made easier by the fact the Packers are 4-0 and Rodgers is enjoying a blistering start. He has thrown for 1,214 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Green Bay sits first in offensive efficiency on Football Outsiders.

At some point, the Packers will presumably want to hand the keys over to Love. For now, he doesn't exactly represent competition to Rodgers for the starting job.

Maintaining this kind of symbiotic dynamic might prove difficult when the franchise gets closer to making the switch.