Mike Tomlin: Steelers' Rematch vs. Myles Garrett, Browns Isn't 'Reality TV'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will attempt to keep the drama to a minimum as his team prepares for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

This will be the first time Browns star Myles Garrett plays Pittsburgh since he hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet in November 2019.

"We're not looking for that low-hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "They're a 4-1 team. This a big game in 2020."

In the waning moments of a 21-7 Browns win last year, a brawl erupted. During the melee, Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it toward his head.

One day after the incident, the NFL handed Garrett an indefinite suspension. The league reinstated the 2018 Pro Bowler in February, and he has appeared in all of the Browns' first five games.

When Garrett initially appealed his suspension, ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter reported he alleged Rudolph had called him a racist slur. The legal firm representing Rudolph disputed the allegations, and the NFL was unable to find evidence to corroborate the claims.

In a February interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes, Garrett reiterated the allegations, saying Rudolph called him a "stupid N-word."

The Steelers sit first in the AFC North at 4-0, while the Browns are 4-1. Their Week 6 encounter could have implications toward the division title race.

Despite Tomlin's best efforts and the clear stakes at play, the Garrett-Rudolph dynamic will likely be a dominant storyline in the days ahead.