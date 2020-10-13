    Gordon Hayward Offers Support to Cowboys' Dak Prescott After Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward warms-up before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward offered whatever help he can provide to Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Sunday against the New York Giants. 

    Hayward explained how he got advice from Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who suffered a devastating leg injury in 2014. Now, he wants to pay it forward:

    Hayward's injury is more similar to that of Prescott. He dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia on Opening Night of the 2017-18 NBA season.

    The 2016-17 All-Star struggled in his first year back, and it wasn't until this season that he started to look more like his usual self.

    Not every recovery is the same, though, and playing under center in the NFL doesn't exactly mirror playing on the wing in the NBA. Prescott may not need a full season before he's back to a Pro Bowl-type level.

    Hayward has been open about how difficult the mental aspect of his comeback was. That's certainly an area in which his advice to Prescott could be invaluable.

