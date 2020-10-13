Knicks Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Drawing Interest from Magic

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic are reportedly showing interest in New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the news Monday and noted Smith could become part of a larger deal that includes the Knicks trading down in the first round of the 2020 draft. New York owns the No. 8 pick, while Orlando has the No. 15 selection.

The 22-year-old NC State product has struggled to reach expectations since the Dallas Mavericks selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He joined the Knicks in January 2019 as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavs.

Smith saw the fewest minutes of his career during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing just 15.8 minutes per game. He shot only 34.1 percent from the field, including 29.6 percent from three-point range.

Add in the 6'2", 205-pounder's defensive struggles and he ranked last among 95 qualified point guards in ESPN's real plus-minus despite the limited playing time.

"Everything happens for a reason, you know what I'm saying?" Smith told reporters in January. "It was already written, God's plan. I just gotta execute my part, put my work in and everything will work out. It's a business. I'm here, playing for the New York Knicks, that's my job right now, so that's what I'm focused on."

In Orlando, he'd be in line to split playing time at point guard with Markelle Fultz, who similarly arrived with the Magic looking for a career reboot.

Fultz still has plenty of work to do, but he showed some promising signs by averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes over 72 games during his first year in Orlando. He'd failed to make much of an impact with the Philadelphia 76ers, who'd selected him with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Smith and Fultz would be a tandem with some untapped potential for the Magic, who could also target a much-needed wing scorer if they move up to the No. 8 pick in a deal with the Knicks.

It's unclear what New York would be seeking in such a trade, but it appears new team president Leon Rose is trying to chart a proper rebuild after several lackluster attempts over the past decade.