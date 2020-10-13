    Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy Interviewing for HC Job Wednesday

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, television announcer Jeff Van Gundy speaks before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy will lead the U.S. men’s basketball team through the early stages of qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup. He will guide a team made up of mostly NBA G League players in this summer’s FIBA AmeriCup 2017 tournament and in qualifying games between November and September 2018. USA Basketball announced Van Gundy’s appointment Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets are reportedly set to interview Jeff Van Gundy for their vacant head coaching position Wednesday.

    Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the meeting, which will come two days after the Rockets interviewed Clippers assistant Ty Lue. Houston assistant John Lucas is expected to interview for the job after Van Gundy. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday Van Gundy and Lue are each "prominent parts" of the Rockets and Clippers coaching searches.

    The Rockets are seeking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who informed the franchise he did not want to return after the 2019-20 season. D'Antoni spent the last four years in Houston but left on mostly sour terms after a yearlong haggling over a potential contract extension. 

    Van Gundy has not coached in the NBA since the 2006-07 season. He served as the Rockets' coach from 2003-07, making three playoff appearances but never getting past the first round. Since his firing in Houston, Van Gundy has served as a broadcaster for ESPN.

    From a stylistic standpoint, Van Gundy isn't a natural fit in Houston. The Rockets have a roster built around the three ball and attacking the rim. D'Antoni, one of the game's most innovative offensive minds, was a seemingly perfect fit. He embraced analytics and allowed the Rockets carte blanche shooting beyond the arc, to much success.

    Van Gundy was more of a traditionalist when he was a coach. While he's seemingly become more open to the idea of analytics—even appearing at the MIT Sloan Conference—his broadcasting commentary does not necessarily scream forward-thinking.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's possible Van Gundy's been away from coaching long enough that he could provide a perfect meld of past and present for the Rockets. That said, there will be some understandable concern if the team hires someone who is nearly a decade-and-a-half removed from commanding the bench. 

    Related

      Report: Lue Emerging in Rockets Search

      Ty Lue 'gaining significant momentum' as candidate in Rockets' head coach search

      Report: Lue Emerging in Rockets Search
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Report: Lue Emerging in Rockets Search

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Fourth Ring Validates Another LeBron FA Decision

      James' path to the Lakers has been controversial, but two years after joining LA LBJ has silenced the critics again

      Fourth Ring Validates Another LeBron FA Decision
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fourth Ring Validates Another LeBron FA Decision

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Draft Position Rankings 📊

      The top five 2020 prospects at every position

      NBA Draft Position Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Draft Position Rankings 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?

      @highkin spoke to players and insiders to close the asterisk debate once and for all

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Much Respect Does a Lakers Bubble Title Deserve?

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report