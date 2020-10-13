Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy Interviewing for HC Job Wednesday

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly set to interview Jeff Van Gundy for their vacant head coaching position Wednesday.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the meeting, which will come two days after the Rockets interviewed Clippers assistant Ty Lue. Houston assistant John Lucas is expected to interview for the job after Van Gundy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday Van Gundy and Lue are each "prominent parts" of the Rockets and Clippers coaching searches.

The Rockets are seeking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who informed the franchise he did not want to return after the 2019-20 season. D'Antoni spent the last four years in Houston but left on mostly sour terms after a yearlong haggling over a potential contract extension.

Van Gundy has not coached in the NBA since the 2006-07 season. He served as the Rockets' coach from 2003-07, making three playoff appearances but never getting past the first round. Since his firing in Houston, Van Gundy has served as a broadcaster for ESPN.

From a stylistic standpoint, Van Gundy isn't a natural fit in Houston. The Rockets have a roster built around the three ball and attacking the rim. D'Antoni, one of the game's most innovative offensive minds, was a seemingly perfect fit. He embraced analytics and allowed the Rockets carte blanche shooting beyond the arc, to much success.

Van Gundy was more of a traditionalist when he was a coach. While he's seemingly become more open to the idea of analytics—even appearing at the MIT Sloan Conference—his broadcasting commentary does not necessarily scream forward-thinking.

It's possible Van Gundy's been away from coaching long enough that he could provide a perfect meld of past and present for the Rockets. That said, there will be some understandable concern if the team hires someone who is nearly a decade-and-a-half removed from commanding the bench.