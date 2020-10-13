Conor McGregor Buys Lamborghini 63 Yacht Worth at Least $3.9M

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former UFC star Conor McGregor seemingly always finds a way to remain relevant even in retirement, and that continued this week with his purchase of a rare and expensive yacht.

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor purchased a Lamborghini 63 Yacht By Tecnomar, which has a starting price of $3.9 million but could cost even more depending on customization.

TMZ Sports tweeted an artist rendering of the boat, which is expected to be completed by next summer:

Scottish Sun Sports provided a preview of what the yacht will look like inside:

McGregor said the following about purchasing the luxury yacht: "I am honored to secure the No. 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper f---ing Twelve baby. ... Excited to see the finished result during next season's yachting season."

The number 12 is significant to McGregor since he owns Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

McGregor's new purchase will be 63 feet long, weigh 24 tons, boast a 4,000 horsepower engine and have the ability to go as fast as 70 mph.

The 32-year-old McGregor hasn't fought since beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, and is retired from UFC.

McGregor said last month, however, that he plans to return to combat sports by boxing Manny Pacquiao. It would mark his second high-profile boxing match after previously facing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, added that the plan is for McGregor to return to UFC in 2021 after fighting Pacquiao.