    Conor McGregor Buys Lamborghini 63 Yacht Worth at Least $3.9M

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Former UFC star Conor McGregor seemingly always finds a way to remain relevant even in retirement, and that continued this week with his purchase of a rare and expensive yacht. 

    According to TMZ Sports, McGregor purchased a Lamborghini 63 Yacht By Tecnomar, which has a starting price of $3.9 million but could cost even more depending on customization.

    TMZ Sports tweeted an artist rendering of the boat, which is expected to be completed by next summer:

    Scottish Sun Sports provided a preview of what the yacht will look like inside:

    McGregor said the following about purchasing the luxury yacht: "I am honored to secure the No. 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper f---ing Twelve baby. ... Excited to see the finished result during next season's yachting season."

    The number 12 is significant to McGregor since he owns Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

    McGregor's new purchase will be 63 feet long, weigh 24 tons, boast a 4,000 horsepower engine and have the ability to go as fast as 70 mph.

    The 32-year-old McGregor hasn't fought since beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, and is retired from UFC.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    McGregor said last month, however, that he plans to return to combat sports by boxing Manny Pacquiao. It would mark his second high-profile boxing match after previously facing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, added that the plan is for McGregor to return to UFC in 2021 after fighting Pacquiao.

    Related

      Best Options for the Main Event at UFC 256

      Ranking @BR_MMA's five favorite options after Usman dropped out of Dec. 12 PPV

      Best Options for the Main Event at UFC 256
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Best Options for the Main Event at UFC 256

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva poster released

      UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva poster released
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva poster released

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      TMZ: Conor Buys Lamborghini 63 Yacht Worth at Least $3.9M

      TMZ: Conor Buys Lamborghini 63 Yacht Worth at Least $3.9M
      MMA logo
      MMA

      TMZ: Conor Buys Lamborghini 63 Yacht Worth at Least $3.9M

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Video: Between the Links: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, Joaquin Buckley’s KO, Tony Ferguson’s frustrations

      Video: Between the Links: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, Joaquin Buckley’s KO, Tony Ferguson’s frustrations
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Video: Between the Links: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, Joaquin Buckley’s KO, Tony Ferguson’s frustrations

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting