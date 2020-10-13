NLCS Bracket 2020: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 2

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Austin Riley led off the ninth inning of Game 1 in the National League Championship Series with a monster home run to spark a four-run frame for the Atlanta Braves, who secured a 5-1 win and a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

L.A. will send longtime ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound in Game 2 as it looks to get back level. Atlanta is going to counter with rookie Ian Anderson, who's yet to allow a run through 11.2 postseason innings.

Let's check out all of the important information for the NLCS heading into the second game. That's followed by a preview and prediction for Tuesday's contest.

Game 2 Viewing Details

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Series Information

Odds To Advance: Dodgers -118, Braves -106 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game 1: Braves 5, Dodgers 1

Game 2: Oct. 13 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oct. 14 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oct. 15, Time TBA

Game 5*: Oct. 16, Time TBA

Game 6*: Oct. 17, Time TBA

Game 7*: Oct. 18, Time TBA

*denotes if necessary

Game 2 Preview

The Braves' lack of depth in their starting rotation makes Game 2 the ultimate NLCS turning point.

Atlanta lost Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels, its projected top two starters, to injuries. Felix Hernandez opted out of the campaign because of COVID-19, while Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb and Touki Toussaint were all ineffective when trying to fill voids in the staff.

In turn, the Braves leaned heavily on the tandem of Max Fried, who was terrific in Game 1, and Anderson to carry the rotation all season. Starting in Game 3, however, things will get more complicated as they try to slow down the Dodgers' high-powered offense.

Kyle Wright is coming off a strong outing against the Miami Marlins in the Division Series ahead of his Game 3 start, but he posted a 5.21 ERA during the regular season. Bryse Wilson (4.02 ERA) and Huascar Ynoa (5.82 ERA) will likely serve as openers in Games 4 and 5.

The Braves' are going to clean heavily on their bullpen in the middle games of the series, but doing so is made more difficult by the possibility of seven games in seven days.

By contrast, the Dodgers have the potential to send Julio Urias (3.27 ERA), Tony Gonsolin (2.31 ERA) and Dustin May (2.57 ERA), who pitched in relief during Game 1, to the mound for Games 3 through 5.

Both of the NLCS counterparts can light up the scoreboard. The Dodgers led MLB with 349 runs scored and the Braves were close behind in second with 348. They also finished as the top two teams in OPS, with Atlanta (.832) edging Los Angeles (.821) in that category.

So this series is more about which pitching staff can better neutralize all that pop, and it appears L.A. has a sizable advantage in the days ahead. So Kershaw has the ability to put the Dodgers right back in the driver's seat with a win Tuesday.

On the flip side, if Anderson can lead the Braves to a Game 2 win and a 2-0 lead, they'll be in a far better position to handle any potential setbacks in the middle of the series. Fried and Anderson could come back for Games 6 and 7 without needing to return on short rest.

So it's reasonable to believe the team that wins Tuesday night will ultimately take the series, and the pitching matchup suggests it's another game that will come down to the final innings.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Braves 3