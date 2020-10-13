LeBron James Calls Out Critics After Lakers Win Title: 'What They Gone Say Now'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

More than 24 hours after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship with a Game 6 win over the Miami Heat, LeBron James took to social media to call out his haters.

"UP IN [smoke] TOUR. WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW?!?!" James wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I know they'll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!! Heavy is the head that holds the [crown] they say. Let's get it! #ThekidfromAKRON #RevengeSZNCompleted"

Dating back to his high school days, James has dealt with his fair share of critics through the years. His haters have criticized essentially his every move for nearly two decades. And yet, he has persevered enough to become a four-time NBA champion.

While he called out the critics on Instagram, James also took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate his latest championship:

Whenever you achieve something significant, it can take a little bit for everything to register.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That's probably especially true for Lakers players given the unique circumstances of this year's playoffs. They didn't have live fans to add to the atmosphere in the immediate aftermath of their win, and they might have had to curtail their celebrations off the court in order to exit the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Lakers had to overcome no shortage of obstacles to win their record-tying 17th championship in 2020. And even though LeBron has now won a title with a third franchise, he understands there will continue to be those who try to downplay his legacy. And according to his Instagram post, he's more than ready to try to silence the haters once again.