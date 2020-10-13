Ranking the 8 Best Players Under 20 in MLS

0 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Under-20 players have gained more of the spotlight across Major League Soccer due to their status on the international level and the growing level of attention from overseas.

The commitments by clubs to play their academy prospects as early as possible has aided the growing list of standout performers in that age range.

FC Dallas has been the gold standard for handing out minutes to U20 players, and that strategy saw them give 19-year-old Bryan Reynolds the spot vacated by former defender Reggie Cannon. Before signing with Boavista in Portugal, the 22-year-old appeared in 67 regular-season matches since making his debut in 2017.

Other clubs have started to use the transfer market to bring in young players who can then be sold for profits. LAFC signed Bryan Rodriguez at 19 years old from Penarol in Uruguay in 2019, and shortly afterward he became a regular in his national team's senior squad.

The newest model used by MLS clubs is to pluck players from academy systems in Europe. Montreal tried this with former Tottenham center back Luis Binks, and it already sold him to sister club Bologna while retaining him on loan.

No matter which strategy teams employ with under-20 players, it appears more players in that age range will receive minutes in the coming seasons.