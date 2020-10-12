    Khabib: I'd Reject 'Ultimate Fighter' with Conor McGregor Even If I Got Paid $5B

    FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 file photo Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is probably the best-known Muslim athlete in Russia, and he's rapidly becoming a leading conservative voice at home. When a National Guardsman was killed while apparently trying to break up a fight outside an establishment variously described as a cafe and nightclub early Sunday morning, Nurmagomedov called for a crackdown on the local nightlife in his mostly-Muslim home region of Dagestan.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Maybe $6 billion would break Khabib Nurmagomedov's resolve.

    Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's rivalry is well known and turned personal prior to the former winning at UFC 229 in October 2018.

    UFC President Dana White explained recently that a reboot of The Ultimate Fighter was in the works, with Nurmagomedov and McGregor coaching on opposite sides. Getting Khabib to actually sign on may have been impossible, though.

    "The Ultimate Fighter with [McGregor] is good attention for him," Nurmagomedov said to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "I don't want to give him this. I never give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion—even if they gave me the UFC—I never do this. This is good attention for him."

    He appeared to close the door on another fight with McGregor entirely, telling Okamoto, "It's done."

    Money talks, and a Khabib/McGregor rematch is probably the biggest money fight the UFC could run right now. With McGregor retired and Khabib firm in his position, it may never happen.

