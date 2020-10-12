    Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK 'Seriously' Considering Moving Down in 2020 NBA Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 13, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Memphis' James Wiseman pauses during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley in Memphis, Tenn. Wiseman is expected to be a contender for the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA draft lottery Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)
    Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks may skip their first pick in the upcoming NBA draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post

    Berman reported that the Knicks "haven't been as smitten yet" by picks not named James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, but "it's improbable" that either are left by the time the Knicks are on the board.

    According to Berman, the Knicks are in conversation about swapping with a team in "the Nos. 12-15 range to gain a young player in his rookie contract while still making a lottery pick."

    Sacramento, New Orleans, Boston and Orlando hold that range of picks in the draft, which is set for Nov. 18.

    Washington, Phoenix and San Antonio hold the picks immediately following New York at No. 8.

    Berman said the team is eyeing guard Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky. Newly hired Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne has been vocal about his support for the 19-year-old, who he coached at Kentucky this season. 

    "I think he'd be a good fit for any team," Payne said to the New York Post in July, a month before he was hired by the franchise. "In the next couple of years, he's going to be one of those guys you look back on and people say: 'Wow, I knew he was good, I didn't know he was that good.'"

    Video Play Button
    The Knicks met with LaMelo Ball, who appeared in 12 games with Australia's Illawarra Hawks this season and averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds, though in September Ball described the interaction as "pretty much just a meeting," per the New York Post's Peter Botte

