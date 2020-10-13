MLB Playoffs 2020: Game Times, TV Coverage and Bracket Picks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

It seems like only days ago the Houston Astros opened the MLB playoffs by beating the Minnesota Twins 12-3 in the American League Wild Card Series.

Now, we're midway through the penultimate round.

The Tampa Bay Rays took a two-game lead on the Astros in the American League Championship Series, while the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the National League Championship Series.

Here's a look at what's left of the 2020 postseason slate.

Remaining Playoff Schedule

ALCS

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 15, TBD (TBS)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 17, TBD (TBS)

NLCS

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 17, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 18, TBD (Fox or FS1)

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20, TBD (Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21, TBD (Fox)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23, TBD (Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, TBD, (Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 25, TBD (Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27, TBD (Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28, TBD (Fox)

Predictions

You may not be able to identify a lot of the pitchers in Tampa Bay's bullpen, but that doesn't make them any less effective.

Having a deep well of dominant relievers has almost become a prerequisite for contenders now, and the condensed playoff schedule for this year puts an even bigger premium on that area of the roster.

Blake Snell and Charlie Morton pitched five innings apiece through the first two games of the ALCS. Over the other eight innings, Rays relievers have surrendered three earned runs on eight hits. Tampa Bay is making the case for why teams shouldn't covet elite closers and setup men with an eye toward the postseason.

This is like watching the Kansas City Royals during their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015. If you didn't have the lead against them by the sixth or seventh inning, then your chances of taking the lead later in the game were slim.

That's the Rays now.

The Astros are relishing in how they've silenced the haters, but they'll need more than bravado to dig out of an 0-2 hole.

Houston will put up a tough fight in the coming days. It's just difficult to envision how it can win four of the next five games against the Rays when their pitchers are this dialed in.

The Dodgers fell flat in the NLCS opener. Walker Buehler wasn't at his best, allowing five walks while surrendering only one run. A lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Corey Seager could only muster four hits.

The Braves swept the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series and did the same to the Miami Marlins in the next round, and they did so by allowing five runs—all of which came in one game.

It was fair to wonder whether Atlanta would hit a wall against a tougher opponent.

The 5-1 score is somewhat deceiving because the game was tied before the Braves exploded for four runs in the ninth.

There's no good way to lose a playoff game. A manager might sleep a little easier when he knows his team is bound to improve by virtue of the law of averages.

The NLCS is shaping up to be a six- or seven-game epic, so you could make a strong case for either team.

The Dodgers were uninspiring Monday night, but they will still do enough to advance.