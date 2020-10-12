LeBron James: Lakers' Anthony Davis Is 'Scratching the Surface of His Potential'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James has a scary message for the rest of the NBA: Anthony Davis is just getting started following the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

James posted the following message on his Instagram page: "My brother is a ANIMAL and the scariest thing about it he's just scratching the surface of his potential! My Goodness bro you're Special! @antdavis23 'He Like That'. Congrats Champ!!"

The Lakers became legitimate championship contenders as soon as they traded for Davis, pairing arguably the best big man in the league with one of the top players in NBA history. Role players such as Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso were instrumental in Los Angeles' title, but the James and Davis duo spearheaded the postseason run.

James won the NBA Finals MVP by averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game during the series against the Heat, while Davis anchored L.A.'s interior defense that shut down Miami in Game 6 and had a number of memorable moments throughout the postseason.

One of those moments came in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, when Davis drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Denver Nuggets to seize a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The question now is whether Davis will remain with the Lakers, as he has a player option on his contract for 2020-21.

It is difficult to envision a better situation for him than defending the crown alongside LeBron in Los Angeles, but he told reporters after Monday's win he has "no idea" how he will approach the offseason.

"I had a great time in L.A. this year," he said. "It's been nothing but joy and amazement. Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I'm not 100 percent sure."

Whichever team lands Davis will have someone who is "just scratching the surface."