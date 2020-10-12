Titans Have Taken COVID-19 'Extremely Serious' Despite Outbreak, Says GM

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Despite the fact that 24 people within the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Robinson said Monday the team has "taken this thing extremely serious" throughout the course of the pandemic, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.

Robinson said the team has been "fairly compliant" regarding the use of facemasks but admitted the organization has not completely followed protocols.

On Sunday, the Titans practiced for the first time since Sept. 25, with players wearing masks. The team also moved 26 players to an indoor practice bubble and took other precautions.

The team was forced to close its facility temporarily after a coach tested positive for the virus, but it is still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Robinson said the team may be missing some coaches when it returns to the field.

"We've been cooperative with the league, with the [players association]," Robinson said, per Rexrode. "I'd like to thank both of those guys. ... We've taken extra precautions now that we've been back."

Robinson said that no players needed serious medical care, and some had mild symptoms, including fever, body aches, fatigue and a cough, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker.

The NFL and NFLPA have been investigating whether the Titans violated coronavirus protocols, with some members of the organization seen practicing together off-site during the outbreak. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday the team has been "completely transparent" with the league, according to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots have been dealing with an outbreak, as their fourth positive test in eight days forced their already postponed game against the Denver Broncos to be moved from Monday to Week 6. The change was one of eight schedule adjustments the NFL announced Sunday.