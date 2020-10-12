    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Postponed Because of COVID-19; 1st SEC Game Rescheduled

    Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) calls a play from the line during their game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    The scheduled college football matchup between Vanderbilt and Missouri for Saturday, Oct. 17 has been postponed until Dec. 12, the conference announced Monday.  

    The news doesn't come as a major surprise after Vanderbilt was only able to dress 56 scholarship players for a 41-7 loss to South Carolina this past weekend, only three players above the NCAA's required minimum of 53. 

    The Commodores are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, though the school hadn't publicly acknowledged as much before the SEC's announcement Monday. 

                       

