Bucks 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

After back-to-back disappointing playoff exits, the pressure is on for the Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 NBA season.

In each of the last two years, the Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA, and Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the league's MVP award. In both seasons, the team was eliminated before the NBA Finals.

This year's run ended with a shocking 4-1 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Although the 2020 postseason offered unique challenges—played entirely inside a bubble in Orlando, Florida, with no fans or home-court advantage—the team still fell short of expectations.

With Antetokounmpo heading into free agency in 2021, the team's window of contention could be shrinking.

2020-21 Bucks Schedule Details

Season Opener: Dec. 23 at Boston Celtics

Championship Odds: +550 (via FanDuel)

First-Half Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers: Jan. 21

After winning the 2020 NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be the measuring stick for every team during the upcoming season.

Both the Lakers and Bucks entered the postseason with high expectations, but it was the former who lived up to them. LeBron James secured the fourth title of his career, while Anthony Davis was dominant on both ends of the court.

Los Angeles should be just as dangerous in the upcoming season, making this one of the marquee events on the schedule.

The individual battle between LeBron and Giannis will also be must-see television, especially with James trying to show the doubters he deserved the regular-season MVP award last year.

Milwaukee will have to come through with its best effort in this game because Los Angeles will be in no mood to concede its title.

Miami Heat: Dec. 29, Dec. 30

The other NBA finalist represents a more personal matchup for the Bucks.

Miami stunned Milwaukee in the second round of the playoffs, potentially changing the trajectory for both organizations.

Jimmy Butler was near-unstoppable in the series, averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field. It even raised question marks about Antetokounmpo's defensive prowess as he spent limited time defending the guard directly.

This could be the first chance to avenge that series defeat, with the Bucks trying to show they are truly the best team in the conference.

Bam Adebayo will be tough to defend, and the three-point shooting of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson can change any game, but Milwaukee's depth could be up to the task in this regular-season battle.

Season Forecast

Regular-season success has not been a problem for Milwaukee and shouldn't be an issue next year, either.

Not only is Antetokounmpo back entering a contract year, but the team has made important improvements with the additions of Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig, Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora through trades, free agency and the draft.

The team also returns key players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and others to again create one of the deepest rotations in the NBA.

This type of talent will ensure the Bucks remain at or near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, the league will remain competitive in 2020-21.

The Heat will return with plenty of confidence after their run in the playoffs, while the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers could be even better if they stay healthy next year.

The Toronto Raptors also aren't going away after retaining Fred VanVleet in free agency.

With Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer still likely limiting minutes for his star players to keep them fresh, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's winning percentage drop a bit next season.

The team will still be a force, though, doing everything it can to figure out how to win in the playoffs.

Record Prediction: 52-20