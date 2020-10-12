Legendary FSU HC Bobby Bowden Says He's 'Doing Good' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Former Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden said he was feeling better Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

"I am sure [god] answered a prayer," he told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. "I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone's thoughts, I really do."

Bowden said he "didn't feel too hot" when he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday, three days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"You get fever, you get frustrated, you don't feel good and you wonder if you were able to get up," he said. "But now that's behind me. I took another (COVID-19) test... I can't go home until that's cleared."

The 91-year-old Bowden had previously been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with a leg infection.

"We are hoping by the end of the week they tell him he can come home," his wife, Ann Bowden, told Henry.

Bowden coached in the college football ranks with West Virginia (1970-75) and most famously with Florida State (1976-09), compiling a 346-123-4 record. Only Joe Paterno (409 wins) posted more career victories among Division I coaches.

He led the Seminoles to 31 bowl games and two national championships.

Florida State has had its ups-and-downs since Bowden stepped down a decade ago. The team won a national championship under Jimbo Fisher in the 2014 season but since 2017 holds just a 19-23 record, including a 1-3 start to this season.

Once a perennial national power, Florida State has hit lean times. But Bowden said he was happy with the team's performance this weekend in a 42-26 loss vs. No. 5 Notre Dame.

"I was pleasantly surprised because they fought good and fought hard," Bowden said. "I was very excited. They just have to keep (recruiting) and working."