    Legendary FSU HC Bobby Bowden Says He's 'Doing Good' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden said he was feeling better Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

    "I am sure [god] answered a prayer," he told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. "I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone's thoughts, I really do." 

    Bowden said he "didn't feel too hot" when he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday, three days after testing positive for the coronavirus.  

    "You get fever, you get frustrated, you don't feel good and you wonder if you were able to get up," he said. "But now that's behind me. I took another (COVID-19) test... I can't go home until that's cleared."

    The 91-year-old Bowden had previously been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with a leg infection.

    "We are hoping by the end of the week they tell him he can come home," his wife, Ann Bowden, told Henry.

    Bowden coached in the college football ranks with West Virginia (1970-75) and most famously with Florida State (1976-09), compiling a 346-123-4 record. Only Joe Paterno (409 wins) posted more career victories among Division I coaches.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He led the Seminoles to 31 bowl games and two national championships. 

    Florida State has had its ups-and-downs since Bowden stepped down a decade ago. The team won a national championship under Jimbo Fisher in the 2014 season but since 2017 holds just a 19-23 record, including a 1-3 start to this season. 

    Once a perennial national power, Florida State has hit lean times. But Bowden said he was happy with the team's performance this weekend in a 42-26 loss vs. No. 5 Notre Dame.

    "I was pleasantly surprised because they fought good and fought hard," Bowden said. "I was very excited. They just have to keep (recruiting) and working." 

    Related

      Mizzou-Vandy Game Postponed

      Saturday's matchup between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to Vandy's COVID-related issues; rescheduled for Dec. 12

      Mizzou-Vandy Game Postponed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Mizzou-Vandy Game Postponed

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Coach Interviews: October 12

      Coach Interviews: October 12
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Coach Interviews: October 12

      Florida State Seminoles
      via Florida State Seminoles

      18 FAU Players Have COVID-19

      Willie Taggart confirms 18 players and 9 staff members tested positive for coronavirus last week

      18 FAU Players Have COVID-19
      College Football logo
      College Football

      18 FAU Players Have COVID-19

      Adam Rittenberg
      via ESPN.com

      Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU building on Notre Dame effort, firming up defense

      Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU building on Notre Dame effort, firming up defense
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU building on Notre Dame effort, firming up defense

      Rivals
      via Rivals