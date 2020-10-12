    Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Rob Pelinka, Lakers' 2020 NBA Title Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka hugs LeBron James after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Instagram Sunday night after the team beat the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA title.  

    The late Kobe Bryant spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, and Pelinka was his agent. Bryant died in a helicopter crash earlier this year alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others. 

    After Sunday's win, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis dedicated the title to Bryant.

    "Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do is do it for him, and we didn't let him down," he said. "It would have been great to do it last game in his jerseys, but it made us come down even more aggressive, even more powerful on both ends of the floor, to make sure we close it down tonight. I know he's looking down on us proud of us. I know Vanessa is proud of us, the organization's proud of us. It means a lot to us."

