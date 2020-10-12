Heat vs. Lakers 2020 NBA Finals Results, Highlights and Top Comments

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Although the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2019-20 season as 16-time NBA champions, a decade had passed since their last title victory. And in the 2018-19 campaign, their first with superstar forward LeBron James, they didn't even reach the playoffs.

So Los Angeles had quite a bit to prove heading into this season, which turned into the most unusual in NBA history. After a four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the conclusion of the regular season and the playoffs were held in a "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. If the Lakers were going to end their 10-year championship drought, they'd have to do it there.

But Los Angeles picked up where it left off in March, cruised through the postseason and finished off the NBA Finals with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Sunday. After losing two of the previous three games, the Lakers led the entire way to secure their 17th NBA title in franchise history.

Here's a look at the results from the full series, followed by highlights from the title-clinching Game 6 victory and some of the top comments from after the final game.

NBA Finals Results

Game 1: Los Angeles won 116-98

Game 2: Los Angeles won 124-114

Game 3: Miami won 115-104

Game 4: Los Angeles won 102-96

Game 5: Miami won 111-108

Game 6: Los Angeles won 106-93

Game 6 Highlights, Top Comments



The Lakers opened Game 6 by taking the lead on a 19-foot jumper by Anthony Davis just 12 seconds in. For most of the night, they'd then be playing with the lead, as they got off to a strong start in the opening quarter and never trailed during the contest.

When Los Angeles' second basket of the night was a thunderous breakaway dunk by James, it sure seemed like things would be going its way Sunday:

James wasn't the only player on the Lakers' roster with a wealth of playoff experience. Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo had been in the postseason many times before, which included winning the NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

In Game 6, Rondo played an instrumental role in Los Angeles' strong start. He went 6-for-6 from the field in the first half, going on to finish the night with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting while coming off the bench.

"Rondo is a great coach and player on the court," Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope told reporters after the game. "He gets us in the right spots, like you said, and made sure we were in the mindset of just keep attacking and finish the game and don't let up."

While James and Rondo already knew what it was like to be an NBA champion, Anthony Davis was looking to experience that feeling for the first time.

The 27-year-old power forward was traded to Los Angeles last offseason, and alongside James, he was one of the team's leaders throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Davis had 19 points and 15 rebounds in Game 6, helping the Lakers continue their dominance inside. They scored 52 of their 106 points in the paint in the victory.

But it was once again James' night, as the future Hall of Famer had a triple-double, collecting a game-high 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Even though the Lakers were in control for the majority of the night, he played a team-high 41 minutes and helped to ensure the Heat didn't get back into the game.

"I have always believed in LeBron James," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. "He's the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen, and if you think you know, you don't know, OK, until you're around him every day, you're coaching him, you're seeing his mind, you're seeing his adjustments, seeing the way he leads the group."

Los Angeles had some competitive matchups in the playoffs, but Game 6 wasn't one of them. The Lakers could enjoy the moments as the final seconds ran down ahead of the final buzzer. And for Davis, that meant checking out of the game in the final minute and realizing what was about to happen.

"About 25 seconds left, that feeling just turned into reality," Davis told reporters after the game. "I was 25 seconds from becoming a champion. I got emotional. It's the type of journey that I've been on, my team has been on, the organization has been on—it all came just full circle with this championship."

James has won four NBA titles with three different teams. He won his first two with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, then led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the first in their franchise's history in 2016.

Not only was James' fourth title his first with the Lakers, but it was the first won in a bubble during a pandemic. With Los Angeles and Miami reaching the end of the playoffs, that meant its players spent three months away from home to finish the season.

It may have been a different feel, but it was still a championship celebration on Sunday.

"It doesn't matter where it is if you win a championship," James told reporters. "A bubble, Miami, Golden State—it doesn't matter. When you get to this point, it's one of the greatest feelings in the world for a basketball player to be able to win at the highest level."

The Lakers' 17 NBA titles are tied with the Celtics for the most all time. And with James still under contract again next season, perhaps Los Angeles will be back in position to contend again in 2021.