    Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Got 'A Lot of Years Left' After 17th NBA Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 103-88. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James turns 36 years old in December, but he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

    "I've got a lot of years left," he told reporters after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in Sunday's Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

    It was James' fourth championship of his career and first with the Lakers. He underscored the fact that he is seemingly ageless on the floor with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday's 106-93 victory just two days after battling Jimmy Butler down to the final possession in crunch time of a grueling Game 5.

    At this point, it is all about legacy for James.

    There is nothing he hasn't accomplished on the floor with four titles, four league MVPs and 16 All-NBA selections, but future accolades during what figures to be the final stretch of his career will only bolster his case in arguments about who some of the best players in NBA history are even after he retires.

    It sounds like he plans to continue adding those accolades for years to come.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron's Stats, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

      LeBron's Stats, Highlights and Twitter Reaction
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron's Stats, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

      Lakers Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Won Because They Didn't Bend to Modern Convention

      Lakers Won Because They Didn't Bend to Modern Convention
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Won Because They Didn't Bend to Modern Convention

      Brad Botkin
      via CBSSports.com

      AD Has 'No Idea' If He Will Opt Out of Lakers Contract

      AD Has 'No Idea' If He Will Opt Out of Lakers Contract
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Has 'No Idea' If He Will Opt Out of Lakers Contract

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report