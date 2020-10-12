Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Got 'A Lot of Years Left' After 17th NBA Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James turns 36 years old in December, but he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"I've got a lot of years left," he told reporters after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in Sunday's Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

It was James' fourth championship of his career and first with the Lakers. He underscored the fact that he is seemingly ageless on the floor with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday's 106-93 victory just two days after battling Jimmy Butler down to the final possession in crunch time of a grueling Game 5.

At this point, it is all about legacy for James.

There is nothing he hasn't accomplished on the floor with four titles, four league MVPs and 16 All-NBA selections, but future accolades during what figures to be the final stretch of his career will only bolster his case in arguments about who some of the best players in NBA history are even after he retires.

It sounds like he plans to continue adding those accolades for years to come.