    Jimmy Butler Says Heat 'Will Be Back' After 2020 NBA Finals Loss to Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020
    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Jimmy Butler had a message for Miami Heat fans following his team's NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

    "THANK YOU Miami, the entire @MiamiHeat organization, Coach Spo, our coaches, and my teammates for a great first season. appreciate all the love and support from Heat Nation and our fans. Best believe we will be back," he wrote on his Instagram page.

    Butler deserves nothing but praise for his efforts throughout the Finals.

    He put the team on his back for extended stretches, especially when Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were sidelined with injuries, and went toe-to-toe with LeBron James in memorable battles.

    He had two triple-doubles in the series and further cemented himself as one of the best two-way players in the league.

    The Heat were simply overmatched against the Lakers as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their ability to play their way into the NBA Finals and stun the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics surely caught the attention of free agents with the offseason approaching.

    Butler believes the Heat will be back, and they will surely try to put more help around him during the offseason.

