    Dez Bryant: Jerry, Stephen Jones Should 'Take Care Of' Dak Prescott After Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) smiles after catching a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant called on the team's hierarchy to "take care of" Dak Prescott after the Cowboys quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.  

    Before Dallas wrapped up a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants, Bryant directed his message to team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones:

    Prescott and the Cowboys were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension in the offseason, with Prescott signing a one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender.

    The expectation was that the two-time Pro Bowler would cash in following the 2020 season with the franchise tag again ($37.7 million) or collect the massive multiyear deal he was seeking from the Cowboys. He couldn't have gotten off to a better start, throwing for 1,690 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through four games.

    Now, all eyes will be on Jones and the Cowboys to see how they handle their franchise quarterback.

