ALCS Bracket 2020: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 2

With a 2-1 victory on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays have jumped out to an early 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros in the 2020 American League Championship Series.

This year's ALCS and NLCS present the unique challenge of zero off days since the teams are playing in a bubble at a neutral site and won't need to travel. That means pitching staffs will be stretched thinner and momentum could play an even bigger role.

That said, the Houston Astros entered the postseason as something of an afterthought following a 29-31 record during the regular season, but they've already sent the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics packing, so it would be wise not to count them out despite the early deficit.

Before Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. square off in Game 2 on Monday night, let's take a quick look at the remaining series schedule and updated odds, and we'll take a crack at predicting how things will ultimately play out.

ALCS Schedule

Game 2: Monday, October 12 (4:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 13 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 14 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 15 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, October 16 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 17 (Time TBD, TBS)

ALCS Odds

Game 2: Houston (+123) vs. Tampa Bay (-143) (Over/Under: 8)

To Win Series: Houston (+275); Tampa Bay (-360)

ALCS Prediction



Tampa Bay over Houston in 6

The Rays had the best record in the American League thanks to excellent starting pitching, a deep bullpen and just enough timely hitting to pile up victories.

All of that was on display in Game 1.

Blake Snell allowed one run in five strong innings, the bullpen followed him with four scoreless frames, Randy Arozarena continued his brilliant postseason with a solo home run, and No. 9 hitter Mike Zunino delivered the game-winning RBI single in the fifth inning.

Expect more of the same in the days to come.

With veteran Zack Greinke battling arm soreness, an already thin and unproven Houston rotation stands as an even bigger question mark.

Meanwhile, the Rays will trot out Charlie Morton in Game 2, likely followed by Tyler Glasnow in Game 3 and Ryan Yarbrough in some capacity in Game 4.

As long as the starters can keep the Houston offense in check long enough to turn things over to a dynamic stable of relievers, the Rays will have the upper hand throughout the series.

With Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa swinging it well in the postseason after disappointing regular-season showings, the Astros lineup has looked a little more like the juggernaut we've seen in past years in the Wild Card Series and ALDS.

Expect them to put up enough crooked numbers to squeak out a win or two, but this Rays team will avenge last year's ALDS exit at the Astros' hands and advance on for the second World Series appearance in franchise history.

Rays in six.

