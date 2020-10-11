    Dak Prescott's Brother Posts Photo from Hospital After Cowboys QB's Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 12, 2020
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury running the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    As Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepared for surgery on the significant ankle injury he suffered in his team's 37-34 win over the New York Giants, his older brother, Tad, shared a bedside photo of the pair to Twitter (warning: NSFW language).  

    "God is good, and he'll be back STRONGER than ever," Tad wrote. "I f---king guarante3 it." 

    The two-time Pro Bowler has never missed a game during his five-year career and led the league in completions, attempts and yards (137-of-201 for 1,690 yards) heading into Week 5. Before he departed Sunday's game, he was 14-of-21 with 166 yards and an interception. 

    In Prescott's absence, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will fill in under center. 

