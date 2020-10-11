Dak Prescott's Brother Posts Photo from Hospital After Cowboys QB's Injury

Dak Prescott's Brother Posts Photo from Hospital After Cowboys QB's InjuryOctober 12, 2020
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
As Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepared for surgery on the significant ankle injury he suffered in his team's 37-34 win over the New York Giants, his older brother, Tad, shared a bedside photo of the pair to Twitter (warning: NSFW language).
"God is good, and he'll be back STRONGER than ever," Tad wrote. "I f---king guarante3 it."
The two-time Pro Bowler has never missed a game during his five-year career and led the league in completions, attempts and yards (137-of-201 for 1,690 yards) heading into Week 5. Before he departed Sunday's game, he was 14-of-21 with 166 yards and an interception.
In Prescott's absence, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will fill in under center.
